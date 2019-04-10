Saturday, April 13

BARROW, May Dagny (Nygaard) — Celebration memorial at 1 p.m., Sons of Norway, 2910 U.S. Highway 101 N. in  Gearhart.

BEELAR, Glen King Jr. — Service at 2 p.m., Olney Grange, 89342 Oregon Highway 202, followed by a celebration of life and potluck. Please bring a favorite dish to share.

Sunday, April 14

PATTERSON, Richard Jr. — Celebration of life at 1 p.m., Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway in Seaside.

