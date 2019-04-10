Saturday, April 13
BARROW, May Dagny (Nygaard) — Celebration memorial at 1 p.m., Sons of Norway, 2910 U.S. Highway 101 N. in Gearhart.
BEELAR, Glen King Jr. — Service at 2 p.m., Olney Grange, 89342 Oregon Highway 202, followed by a celebration of life and potluck. Please bring a favorite dish to share.
Sunday, April 14
PATTERSON, Richard Jr. — Celebration of life at 1 p.m., Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway in Seaside.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.