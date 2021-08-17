OLSON, Gordon — Celebration of life at 11 a.m., Maritime Memorial Park, 10 Bay St.
PEDERSEN, Gary — Celebration of life at 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Astoria, 1103 Grand Ave.
SPRING, Michael P. — Potluck celebration of life 2 p.m., Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St.
THOMAS, Arlene Rae (Jones) — Funeral service at 11 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 350 Niagara Ave. Thomas, 84, of St. George, Utah, formerly of Astoria, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Rosburg, Washington. She was the former owner of the Astoria Beauty College. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at caldwellsmortuary.com
Sunday, Aug. 22
CARTER, Annette — Celebration of life and potluck at 5 p.m., Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.