Saturday, Aug. 17
CAMERON, Joyce — Celebration of life starts at noon, Olney Grange, 89342 Oregon Highway 202.
NELSON, Emily — Celebration of life from 4 to 8 p.m., Camp Kiwanilong, 595 S.W. Ridge Road in Warrenton. For details and information, go to emilynelson.home.blog
ROBERTS, Stephen Allen — Remembrance and celebration of life from 4 to 8 p.m., Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th St. All are welcome.
TURMAN, Shirley Elaine (Hart) — Celebration of life from 12 to 4 p.m., Coho Room, second floor, Duncan Law Building, Oregon State University Seafood Center, 2021 Marine Drive.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.