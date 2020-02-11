Saturday, Feb. 15
OLSON, Brian Herbert — Celebration of life at 2 p.m., Astoria Elks Lodge Ballroom, 453 11th St. It is a potluck for whoever would like to bring a dish. At Brian’s request, please wear a riding jersey if you own one.
RIUTTA, Jeanette Marie “Sisty” — Service of remembrance at 11:30 a.m., Clatsop Retirement Village, 947 Olney Ave. Interment will be private.
