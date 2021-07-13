Saturday, July 17
FREESE, Eugene (Gene) William — Memorial service at 11 a.m., Bethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St. For questions, call or text 541-213-7763 or 949-462-4396.
LYONS, Raphael ‘Stubby’ Jr. — Celebration of life at 11 a.m., at the Seaside High School football field in Broadway Park.
SHOOP, Phillip (Phil) George Sr. — Celebration of life at 2 p.m., Clatsop Post 12 American Legion, 1132 Exchange St.
Sunday, July 18
HUBLER, Esther Inga — Memorial at 3 p.m., Westport Christian Center, 91104 Hungry Hollow Loop in Westport.
