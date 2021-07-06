Friday, July 9
BAY, JoAnne Hendrickson — Visitation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave. Graveside service at 2 p.m., Greenwood Cemetery, 91569 Oregon Highway 202.
Saturday, July 10
STEINMAN, Byron Mark — Memorial via Zoom at 3 p.m. Zoom ID is 503-812-2267, password is 1995
