DYER Gladys Jean Nygaard — Viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave.
Saturday, July 9
COOK, Patricia Jean — Visitation at 10 a.m., rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11 a.m., with Rev. Zevier Arockiam and Dick Wallace, deacon, officiating, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 4700 Pacific Way in Seaview, Washington. A graveside service follows at Taylor Ocean Park Cemetery, 26011 Park Ave. in Ocean Park, Washington, then there is a reception back at the church.
DYER Gladys Jean Nygaard — Graveside service at 11 a.m., Ocean View Cemetery, 575 S.W. 18th Ave. in Warrenton. Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at Warrenton High School, 1700 S. Main Ave.
SHEPHERD, Virginia Ann “Ginny” — Visitation from 1 to 4 p.m., Hughes-Ransom Mortuary, 576 12th St.
Sunday, July 10
SHEPHERD, Virginia Ann “Ginny” — Graveside service at 1 p.m., Ocean View Cemetery, 575 S. W. 18th Ave. in Warrenton. Please come with stories to share, if you wish.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.