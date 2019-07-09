Saturday, July 13
IRBY, L. Marie — Graveside service 11 a.m., Ocean View Cemetery, 575 18th St. in Warrenton.
THOMAS, William Charles “Bill” — Celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m., Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. in Warrenton.
GILBERTSON, Eugene “Gene” Howard — Celebration of Life at 3 p.m., Beacon on Broadway, 735 Broadway in Seaside.
