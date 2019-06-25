Saturday, June 29
ANTHONY, Patricia “Pat” Eileen Thomas — Celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m., Astoria Elks Lodge No. 180, 453 11th St.
TADEI, Shirley Marie (Osmus) — Celebration of life and memorial from 1 to 4 p.m., Suomi Hall, 244 W. Marine Drive.
ROGNESS, Earl Robert — Memorial gathering from 3 to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 168, 1216 S. Hemlock St. in Cannon Beach.
