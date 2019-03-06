Saturday, March 9
GREENFIELD, Kenneth R. "Ken" Sr. — Memorial at 1 p.m., Ocean Beach Presbyterian Church, 5000 N Place in Seaview, Washington, with a reception following. Greenfield, 86, of Chinook, Washington, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Portland. Penttila's Chapel in Long Beach, Washington, is in charge of the arrangements.
MOORE, Wanda Mae — Celebration of life at 1 p.m., Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 320 First Ave. in Seaside. Reception follows at the American Legion, 1216 S. Hemlock St. in Cannon Beach.
VANDECOEVERING, David Lawrence — Memorial at 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2411 Fifth St. in Tillamook; reception follows at the Kilchis Grange Hall, 5755 Alderbrook Road in Tillamook.
