Saturday, May 13

GUSTAFSON, Melinda Lee (Goin) — Memorial at 11 a.m., Peace First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St., followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m., Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St.

