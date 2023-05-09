Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Contact Elleda Wilson: 971-704-1718, ewilson@dailyastorian.com
GUSTAFSON, Melinda Lee (Goin) — Memorial at 11 a.m., Peace First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St., followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m., Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St.
PHILLIPS, George — Celebration of life at 2 p.m., Clatsop Post 12 American Legion, 1132 Exchange St.
Sunday, May 14
GREEN, Claire Ann “Tanny” — Graveside service at noon, Knappa Prairie Cemetery, 92868 Knappa Dock Road in Knappa, followed by a celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road in Svensen.
