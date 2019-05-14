Saturday, May 18
BRADBURY, John “Jack” — Funeral at 11 a.m., Pioneer Presbyterian Church, 33324 Patriot Way in Warrenton; celebration of life reception immediately following at the Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St.
McCANN, Yvonne — Memorial at 11 a.m., St. Francis de Sales Mission, 867 Fifth Ave. in Hammond; reception follows at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church auditorium, 1411 Grand Ave. in Astoria.
Sunday, May 19
SHAWGO, Mary “Carolyn” — Celebration of life from 2 to 5 p.m., Unity of the Valley, 3912 Dillard Road in Eugene.
