Saturday, May 11
REDMOND, John S. — Memorial and celebration of life at Camp 18 Restaurant, 42362 U.S. Highway 26 in Elsie. The loggers’ names are being read starting at 10 a.m.; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. share memories in the downstairs banquet room. Redmond, 68, of Seaside, died Friday, April 5, 2019, in Lincoln City.
HOWE, Gordon — Celebration of life at 2 p.m., 39th Street Pier behind Rogue Ales Public House.
