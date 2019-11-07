Tuesday, Nov. 12
MALCOLM, Ned Irwin and Geraldine Jean (Haines) — Joint celebration of life at 1 p.m., Seaside United Methodist Church, 241 N. Holladay Drive in Seaside.
Memorial canceled
HAGNAS, Carl Axel — Memorial and open house at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 350 Niagara Ave., originally scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.
