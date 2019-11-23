Sunday, Nov. 24
RODRIGUEZ-MARTINEZ, Ruben — Visitation from 3 to 6 p.m., rosary at 5 p.m., Hughes-Ransom Mortuary, 576 12th St. Rodriguez-Martinez, 77, of Astoria, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Seaside.
Monday, Nov. 25
RODRIGUEZ-MARTINEZ, Ruben — Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 120 Oceanway in Seaside. Committal service follows at Evergreen Cemetery in Seaside.
