BUCKMAN, Yvonne — Celebration of life at 1 p.m., Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. in Warrenton. Feel free to bring a dish.
HUTCHENS, James “Jim” — Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m., Hughes-Ransom Mortuary, 576 12th St. Hutchens, 71, of Astoria, died in Astoria on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
LOCKWOOD, Elizabeth Alice Vahl — Memorial at 11 a.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1560 W. Hayes St. in Woodburn.
LOWE, Ruth Ellen (Anderson) — Celebration of life at 2 p.m., the Iredale Inn, 159 S. Main Ave. in Warrenton.
MILLER, Ronald L. — Memorial at 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, 30 N.E. First St. in Warrenton, followed by a reception at the church.
Sunday, Oct. 23
HUTCHENS, James “Jim” — Celebration of life at 1 p.m, Astoria Moose Lodge No. 408, 420 17th St.
SPENCE, Sylvia Annette Milliger — Celebration of life at 2 p.m., Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave. Email donnaspence@earthlink.net with any stories or memories to share or to request a video of the memorial service.
