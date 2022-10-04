Saturday, Oct. 8

BARNETT, Bonnie E. — Graveside service at 11:30 a.m., Greenwood Cemetery, 91569 Highway 202, followed by a reception at the Olney Grange, 89342 Highway 202. Barnett, 98, of Longview, Washington, former longtime Astoria resident, died Wednesday in Longview. Green Hills Crematory of Kelso, Washington, was in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.