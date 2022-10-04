BARNETT, Bonnie E. — Graveside service at 11:30 a.m., Greenwood Cemetery, 91569 Highway 202, followed by a reception at the Olney Grange, 89342 Highway 202. Barnett, 98, of Longview, Washington, former longtime Astoria resident, died Wednesday in Longview. Green Hills Crematory of Kelso, Washington, was in charge of the arrangements.
HALE, Daniel Lee — Memorial at 11:30 a.m. led by his nephew, Ray Bergerson, Mission Christian Fellowship, 525 N.W. Warrenton Drive in Warrenton, with a reception to follow.
LEDFORD, Winnie — Graveside service at 1 p.m., Knappa Prairie Cemetery, 92892 Knappa Dock Road in Knappa, followed by a potluck at the Brownsmead Grange, 42280 Fish Lane in Brownsmead.
LOUNSBURY, Fredrik Jeffrey “Jeff” — Memorial at 1 p.m., Hamlet Historic Schoolhouse, 81485 Mattson Road in Seaside.
MARINCOVICH, Jack — Memorial at 11 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 451 34th St.
Sunday, Oct. 9
LEDFORD, Winnie — Memorial at 1 p.m., Gateway Community Church, 796 Pacific Drive in Hammond, followed by a reception.
