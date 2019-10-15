Saturday, Oct. 19
KOLJONEN, Margaret Elaine (Shannon) — Celebration of life at 2 p.m., followed by a potluck, United Steelworkers Union Hall, 91237 Old Mill Town Road in Westport.
LOFGREN, Joanna — Graveside service at 11 a.m., Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
OWENS, Gerry — Celebration of life at 1:30 p.m., Multnomah Athletic Club, 1849 SW Salmon St. in Portland.
WIRFS, Ralph — Celebration of life and memorial at 11a.m., Liberty Theatre, McTavish Room, 1203 Commercial St.
