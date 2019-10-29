Saturday, Nov. 2
SIMONSON, Jasmine — Celebration of life at 2 p.m., Pier 39 banquet room, 100 39th St.
SKIPPER, Violet Grove — Memorial at 11 a.m., Crossroads Community Church, 40618 Old Highway 30 in Svensen. Reception follows in the fellowship hall. Committal at 3:30 p.m., Greenwood Cemetery, 91569 Oregon Highway 202 in Astoria.
Sunday, Nov. 3
WALKER, Darald Lynn — Potluck at noon, Alderbrook Grange Hall, 5995 Alderbrook Road in Tillamook.
