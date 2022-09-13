BEATTY, Nathan Ross — Burial service at 2 p.m., Greenwood Cemetery, 91569 Oregon Highway 202. Celebration of life follows at 3 p.m., Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th St.
HELLBERG, Verna Christine — Service at 11 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 350 Niagara Ave. A celebration of life follows, with interment at 1:30 p.m. at Ocean View Cemetery, 575 S.W. 18th Ave. in Warrenton.
McCARGISH, Ginny Eileen — Celebration of life and potluck at 2 p.m., the Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach, Washington. Bring your favorite dishes and memories of Ginny.
Sunday, Sept. 18
MERRILL, Katherine “Kate,” M.D. — Memorial remembrance from 1 to 5 p.m., The Loft at the Red Building, 20 Basin St., Unit F. She loved Hawaii, so there will be Hawaiian music, Hawaiian snacks and her favorite Hawaiian cocktails will be served.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries ordered from family members pending proper verification of the death.