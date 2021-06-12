Astoria
Oct. 2, 1937 — June 4, 2021
Gwendolyn (Gwen) Gail Russell, 83, passed away at her home, peacefully, with her family present, after battling Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.
Gwen was born in Camas, Washington, to Kenneth C. Bennett and Grace G. (Griffith) Bennett.
She moved to Sandy, where she met her future husband, Darrell Russell. They were high school sweethearts, and were married Aug. 31, 1956.
They started their family soon after, raising four children. In 1960, they moved to Astoria, where they settled in the Little Walluski area.
Gwen enjoyed crocheting. She made many delicate items for family, and sold her crafts at Christmas bazaars. She enjoyed going to garage sales, and participated in many flea markets with her friend, Georgia.
Every month she would play bunco with a group of friends. This group was started by Gwen and her friends over 50 years ago.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth C. Bennett and Grace G. (Griffith) Bennett; and brothers, Kerry Bennett, Jerry Bennett and Jon Bennett. She is survived by a sister, Kate Draheim, of Portland.
Gwen is also survived by her husband, Darrell Russell; son, Randy Russell; daughter, Theresa Gambetta (David); son, Bret Russell; son, Brian Russell (Pam); grandchildren, Josh (Kristin), Joey (Karen), Kenny (Cassie), Kymm, Heather (Adam), Katey (Jacob) and Darrell; and great-grandchildren, Jena, JR, Jupiter, Kora and Miss Emma.
Visitation will be held June 19 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave. in Astoria.
Funeral services will be held June 19 at 11 a.m. at Caldwell’s Mortuary. Graveside services will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 91569 state Highway 202 in Astoria.
A special thanks to Lower Columbia Hospice. Thank you Kristy, Diane K., Diane B., Regina, Jeanette and Chaplain Lori.
Thank you Vanessa, for helping us take care of mom for the last two and half months of her life.
Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
