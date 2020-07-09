Yacolt, Washington
Aug 23, 1939 — July 4, 2020
Those who knew Aaron Andrew St. Martin came to love him. He loved people, and it shone through to everyone he met. He was known for his deep faith, teasing and sense of humor.
His life was lived to the fullest in all he did. The Lord called him home in a peaceful manner, while surrounded by his dear wife and family, on July 4, 2020, in his 80th year.
This loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts, and will be greatly missed by his wife and best friend of 56 years, Mildred (Johnson) St. Martin; his five children, Anthony (Karen) St. Martin, Gina (Kevin) Matson, Leann (Konstantinos) Konstantinidis, Deanna (David) Warren and Cindy (Timothy) Mattila; 20 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
Faith and family were the essence of his life. He was a proud and honored husband, father, brother and grandfather, and a longtime active member of the Apostolic Lutheran Church.
He was born in Mason City, Washington. He spent his life as a hardworking, dedicated and faithful family man. He had a long-lasting relationship with Jesus Christ, and has been faithful and blessed with his faith to the end.
Thank you from the St. Martin family for all your thoughts and prayers on our behalf.
