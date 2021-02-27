Pullman, Washington
Feb. 13, 2001 — Feb. 15, 2021
Abigail Mae Strnad was born in Oregon City on Feb. 13, 2001, and crossed her rainbow bridge in Pullman, Washington, on Feb. 15, 2021.
Abbie was raised until 2015 on “The Farm” in Woodburn. She attended 91 Elementary School and graduated from Canby High School. She was attending college, working on her Bachelor of Arts degree in various mediums.
She is survived by her parents, Carole and John Strnad; sisters, Neisha Strnad and Samantha (Jack) Reese; and brothers, Brandon Harms (and Brittany), Jesse (Megan) Strnad, Nicholas Strnad (and Emily) and Noah Strnad (and Kyra).
She is also survived by her partner at the time, Jahmil Brown; loving grandparents, Joy and Wayne Brotherton and Pete and Patsy Ball; amazing aunts and uncles, Casey VanGundy, Christi and Cody Schmidt, Chris and Katelyn Ball, Steve and Kelli Strnad and Debbie and Todd Tomkowiak.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Strnad Jr., and her grandparents, Frank and Vera Strnad and Carol and Snooky Barendse.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Epilepsy Foundation, and help find a cure.
