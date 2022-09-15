Al Vernon, 95, passed away peacefully, with family at his side, at Providence Seaside Hospital on Sept. 5. A resident of both Gearhart and Seaside for a combined 42 years, Al will be missed by the community, who enjoyed his friendship and calm leadership.
Al was born on his parents’ farm in Vancouver, Washington, on July 10, 1927. Washington State University was where he met the love of his life, Carol Marcy; they were married for 64 years.
Al served in the U.S. Army, and was stationed at White Sands Missile Base, where he was a part of our nation’s early space and missile program. Al returned home to the Pacific Northwest and went to work for First National Bank in Portland. In 1981, wishing to be a part of a coastal town, Al took over as branch manager of the Seaside First Interstate Bank.
One of Al’s passions has always been community service, and he was involved in many volunteer activities to benefit the North Coast area. Al served in the Seaside Chamber of Commerce, was involved with Seaside Rotary, was a city councilman in Gearhart, served on the board for Providence Seaside Hospital and coached a team of distance runners through his involvement with the Special Olympics. In 1985, Al also helped form the North Coast Land Conservancy in Clatsop County, which has since grown to protect many thousands of acres on more than 30 different sites.
Al stayed active up until the end of his life, and many people in Seaside and Gearhart will remember his smiling face as he walked or jogged in the area. Al took up jogging in the early 1980s, and ultimately ended up running the Seaside Marathon, multiple Astoria Bridge crossing races and participated on various teams that allowed him to run the Hood to Coast Relay race 14 times — the last time when Al was 75.
Al’s biggest passion was his family, and he will be greatly missed by the surviving members. Al leaves three children, Shalline Chism (Chuck), of Waldport, Scott Vernon (Diane), of Beaverton, and Gayle Seely (David), of Seaside; two grandchildren, Stephanie Herd (Tim) and Allison Garcia (Ryan); and four great-grandchildren, Layla, Olivia and Ryan James Garcia and Asa Herd.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries ordered from family members pending proper verification of the death.