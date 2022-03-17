Lincoln City
Feb. 18, 1935 — Jan. 31, 2022
Alan Batchelder passed away the morning of Jan. 31, 2022, at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City. He was 86.
Born in San Diego, he spent his life moving up the coast one county at a time. He joined the U.S. Army at 19, serving in Germany as a Morse code intercept operator.
At 21, he entered Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, his grandmother Stanley’s alma mater, majoring in psychology. There, he married his first wife, Mary Sue Hanna, an elementary education major. They lived together in campus barracks for married veterans.
After graduation, he represented Simpson College in Illinois and Wisconsin as a recruiter. In Park Forest, Illinois, their first daughter, Traci, was born in 1960.
He returned to California in 1961 to attend the Claremont Graduate School to pursue a master’s degree in psychological foundations, which led to a position as assistant dean of men at Pomona College. There, they welcomed their daughter, Diane, in 1962.
He was promoted to assistant dean of students at San Jose State College, and then dean of students for the newly opened John Muir College in La Jolla, California. There, he met his second wife, Nancy Lee Bell. In 1975, Alan and Nancy Lee wed and settled in Surf Pines, and Alan served as the dean of students at Clatsop Community College, a position he held until 1982.
After postgraduate study at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Alan developed North Coast Counseling Services, continuing in family therapy and mediation in Seaside and Astoria until his retirement in 2006.
He served on the Seaside City Council from 1989 to 1996. He participated in community theater. Alan was always willing to drive his family members on wonderful, regional sight-seeing tours, complete with a detailed narrative and often a sing-along.
Over 47 years together, Alan and Nancy Lee lived in Surf Pines, Seaside, Astoria and Seaview, Washington. He was a remarkable, funny, loving, sharing and brilliant man — we were all lucky to have him.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee Batchelder; sisters, Marcia Gaudet and Jean Overton; daughters, Traci Svendsgaard (Lars) and Diane Elder; son, Matt Batchelder (Michèle); son, Martin Maltby (Deanna); son, James Maltby (Tara); son, David Maltby (Tammy); daughter, Anne Elizabeth Maltby; grandsons, Robert Batchelder, Jacob Elder and Andy Elder; and great-granddaughter, Lydia Elder.
A celebration of life will be held later in the spring. Remembrances can be contributed to bit.ly/alan-memorial