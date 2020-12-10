Seaside
April 26, 1932 — Nov. 27, 2020
Alene (Sandy) Marie Winnett went home to join her nana on Nov. 27, 2020.
Sandy was born April 26, 1932, in Portland to Thelma and Dale Sanders. Her family left Portland after five years and she grew up in Seaside with her brother, Lyle Sanders.
She graduated from Seaside High School in 1950 and moved to Forest Grove to attend Pacific University. She graduated in 1955.
She married Richard Winnett in 1955 and moved to Dayton, Washington. She worked at the 410 Drive Inn for the summer.
She then moved to Walla Walla, Washington, and worked at the Marcus Whitman Bar, then applied to the Walla Walla School District. She taught third grade at Paine School starting in the fall of 1955.
Sandy was blessed with three children: her sons, Scott and his wife, Linda, and Mark; and her daughter, Kelly, and her husband, Jeff. Sandy has six grandchildren: Jessica, Logan, Hope, Noah, Anna and Riley; and two great-granddaughters, Emma and Elsie.
After raising her children, Sandy returned to work at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla and taught reading and writing. She took night and weekend classes, and then helped start the Head Start program for the following two years.
Her last employment was at the Employment Security Office from 1973 to 1988, before retiring to Seaside to take care of her ailing parents.
Sandy was a social worker at heart. She has taken care of family and friends her entire life.
Her free time was spent volunteering wherever she was needed. The list is truly extensive. The early years were most notably spent with the Red Cross, and her retired years she spent at the Seaside Museum & Historical Society, and she was a coordinator of her high school graduation reunions for many years.
Sandy spent the last 20 years with the love of her life, Roger Waller, who will always be a part of Sandy’s family, and is loved dearly.
Sandy was loved by many and will be dearly missed by family and friends.
There will be no services at this time. A private service will be held in the summer of 2021 at the ocean, where her soul will be at peace.
