Astoria
June 2, 1932 — Aug. 3, 2022
Alice Joyce Kienberger-Iverson was born on June 2, 1932, to Bertha and George Hogenson in Hunter, North Dakota, and enjoyed a close bond with her older sister, Ann Marie.
In 1950, Alice graduated as salutatorian from Hunter High School, and attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Despite suffering the loss of her father while earning her degree, she graduated in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences and Bible.
She then took a position as parish assistant in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. On a visit home, she met Walter Ervin Kienberger, a young Lutheran minister. They were married Dec. 26, 1954. Between 1956 and 1969, they had four boys, adopted two girls, and had moved twice for calls to Bowdon, North Dakota, and Longview, Washington.
In 1969, Walt was called to Portsmouth Trinity Lutheran Church in Portland, and there Alice continued the choir directing and organist positions she had held in Longview. She also entered University of Portland’s masters in library science program and, after graduating in 1972, became Judson Baptist College’s head librarian.
St. Georg Kirche in Braunschweig, Germany, called Walt and the family in 1978, and the congregation quickly embraced Alice. Two years after returning to the U.S. in 1986, Walt passed away, and Alice supported the family with a job at Academic Books, until Warner Pacific College appointed her librarian in 1987. During her 15 years there, before retiring in 2002, she managed to computerize the college library.
On May 15, 2001, Alice married Melvin Iverson, and soon they built a home in Astoria to come back to between family visits and global travels. Alice joined Mel, who died in 2015, in supporting Scandinavian communities of the Pacific Northwest. She was an award-holding member of Vasa Nobel Lodge, served as District 13 grand master from 2005 to 2011, and continued as Grand Lodge historian.
Always a strong, faithful member of the various Lutheran churches and organizations where she lived, Alice often served on their councils or as council president. After the merger of Peace and First Lutheran churches in 2020, she continued to serve on its memorial committee and became a founding member of its anti-racism team, and librarian for the anti-racism library. She constantly sought to expand her knowledge, deepen her faith and love for others.
Alice is survived by her children, Jon (Lucy), Steve, Paul (Traci), Tim (Angela), Annette (Kevin) and Kris; her grandchildren, Jessica (Sheldon), Matthew, Patrick, Hannah (Cole), Elsa and Anna; and her great-grandchildren, Joey, Tyler and Elsie.
All who knew Alice and were moved by her friendship are warmly welcome to her memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Peace First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St., followed by a luncheon.