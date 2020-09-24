Astoria
July 17, 1938 — Sept. 21, 2020
Alice Milne, 82, of Astoria, Oregon, died on Sept. 21, 2020. Alice was a special mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.
Alice leaves behind eight children, Karl and Debbie Kaesbauer, of Texas, Karen Kaesbauer, of Arizona, Keith and Vonda Kaesbauer, of California, Kris and Mick Inniss, of Oregon, Kim and Brad Jekiel, of Wisconsin, Kirk and Josie Kaesbauer, of California, Kerri and Eddie Bargas, of California, and Stephanie and Brian Emery, of Florida.
She is also survived by her sister, Elinor Bowling, of Iowa; 17 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; one sister; a granddaughter; and a great-grandson.
Alice Marie Milne was born to Ralph and Rebecca Beaman on July 17, 1938, in Bellevue, Iowa. Alice lived and worked in California until 1997. Alice moved to Astoria, Oregon, in 1997 after retiring, to spend her golden years.
If roses grow in heaven, Lord, please pick a bunch for us. Place them in our mother’s arms and tell her they are from all of us.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date in Astoria, Oregon.
Donations are welcomed at the Clatsop County Animal Shelter.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book is available at hughesransom.com
