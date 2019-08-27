Naselle, Washington
May 17, 1956 — Aug. 16, 2019
Aliisa Diane Wirkkala (known to all as “Nana”), 63, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 16, 2019, at 7:05 a.m. in Portland, Oregon, at Legacy Emanuel Hospital.
Aliisa was born May 17, 1956, to Lawrence C. Wallin, of Portland, Oregon, and Barbara A. (Christensen) Wallin, of Ilwaco, Washington.
She is survived by her father, Lawrence; mother, Barbara; brother, Jeffery C. Wallin and his wife, Candy; sister, Wendy S. Wallin and her husband, Arne L. Wirkkala; daughter, Elsa Wirkkala and her husband, Brian Wisdom; son, Mitchell Wirkkala and his wife, Kristian Penttila; and son, Neil Wirkkala and his wife, Chanel Ruch, of Naselle, Washington.
Grandchildren are Madison Reber Wirkkala, 22, Brianna Wirkkala, 19, Brice Wirkkala, 17, Tucker Wisdom, 7, Mason Wisdom, 3, Eva Wirkkala, 15, Kayli Wirkkala, 13, and Joey Wirkkala, 7. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Aliisa grew up in Ilwaco, Washington, and graduated from high school in 1974. Growing up, she enjoyed being on her grandmother’s farm on Baker’s Bay riding horses. She was involved in the local Rainbow chapter, enjoyed playing guitar and piano, was a cheerleader at Ilwaco High School, and was also a Sunday school teacher for the Chinook Lutheran Church.
Her first job was as a cook at the Big Z drive-in in Long Beach, Washington, which is where she met her soon-to-be husband of 45 years, Arne Wirkkala, of Naselle. They were married June 8, 1974, and went on to have three children of their own.
Aliisa babysat and provided day care for many local families in Naselle, worked at the Bank of the Pacific in Naselle for several years, and went on to graduate from beauty college in Astoria, Oregon, and had her own nail salon at the Hair Villa in Naselle for several years. She went on to work for Jones New York in Seaside, Oregon, Naselle Rock, and recently retired from TLC/Fiber Federal Credit Union in Astoria and Seaside, Oregon. She impacted many lives during her careers, and developed many close relationships with clients and co-workers.
She was a member of the Naselle Assembly of God Church for 45 years. During this time, she was involved with the women’s ministries, served as Sunday school superintendent and teacher, vacation Bible school organizer and kitchen queen for many church events. She supported countless Christian ministries and overseas children’s programs.
Aliisa was a beautiful woman of strong faith who cared deeply for and loved her family, children, grandchildren and friends, as well as her family in Christ. She had a great impact on our community, and in many lives. She was an amazing, loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, auntie and great friend to many. She was an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on and a mighty prayer warrior.
One thing I ask of the Lord, this only do I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to gaze upon the beauty of the Lord and to seek him in his temple. For in the day of trouble he will keep me safe in his dwelling; he will hide me in the shelter of his tabernacle and set me high upon a rock. — Psalm 27:4-5
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2019, at Naselle Assembly of God Church, located at 278 Knappton Road in Naselle. A graveside procession follows at Peaceful Hill Cemetery on South Valley Road. Food and fellowship are provided after the graveside proceedings at Naselle Assembly of God.
Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea is in charge of the arrangements. If anyone so wishes, viewing will be open Friday, Aug. 30, at Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea in Long Beach, Washington.
Her guest book is available at penttilaschapel.com
