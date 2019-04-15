Portland
Dec. 16, 1934 — March 27, 2019
Allan Benson passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019, in Portland, at age 84.
Al was born and raised in Seaside, Oregon, by parents Adolph and Evelyn Benson. Although physically disabled from birth, Al refused to accept it. Through his endless strength and determination, he overcame every obstacle before him. He deeply touched and motivated everyone around him with his sense of humor, quick wit, kindness and grace.
Al was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Anne, of Portland, and an inspirational big brother to Robert L. Benson, of Prineville, and David L. Benson, of Warrenton.
There will be a family memorial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Portland, Oregon.
To leave a fond memory of Al, or a condolence message for his family, please visit youngsfuneralhome.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.