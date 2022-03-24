Allen Edwin Luoma, 68, a lifelong resident of Astoria, passed away early in the morning on March 7, 2022, at his home in Astoria.
Allen is survived by his wife, Jane (Meyer) Luoma; son, Nathan (Heather) Luoma, of Astoria; daughter, Grethe (Ed) Pace, of Redmond; four grandchildren, Jack Luoma, Violet Luoma, Esther Pace and Bee Pace; two sisters, Jo Ann (Russ) Cranor, of Hansville, Washington, and Inka (Janet) Luoma, of Port Townsend, Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Christina Meyer; and brother-in-law, Joe Meyer.
Allen was born June 1, 1953, to parents Edwin and Millie (Freeman) Luoma. He married Jane on March 4, 1974. They were happily married for 48 years and three days.
He worked as a cook in various places throughout his years, including 22 years at the country club. Allen was a hard worker for the Lower Columbia Danish Society.
He enjoyed cooking for, and with people, as well as going to the beach and camping with his family. Allen enjoyed art and painting. He was a quiet man with a dry sense of humor, and he will be greatly missed by his family.
There will be a graveside service on April 2 at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Astoria.
Donations may be made to Lower Columbia Hospice or the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park.
Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
