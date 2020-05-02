Greenbank, Whidbey Island, Washington
May 6, 1931 — April 9, 2020
Alvin “Al” F. Kamara Jr. passed away at the age of 88 on April 9, 2020. He fought the good fight through to the end.
Al was born on May 6, 1931, in Astoria, Oregon, to Alvin and Sigrid Kamara, and grew up on the family dairy farm with his dear sister Ethel Mae, who was older by two years.
At the age of 17, having enough of the farm life, he bolted to town to join the U.S. Navy. The naval recruitment office was closed for lunch, so he went next door to join the Air Force. His military career spanned 21 years as an aircraft electronics and navigation technician, ending with rank of master sergeant.
He met his wife, Donna Malde, at a United Service Organizations dance in Seattle, and they were married in 1954. They shared the Air Force life with their three children at bases in Washington, Colorado, New Hampshire and Hawaii.
Upon retirement from the military, Al worked at the Everett Boeing plant as an airplane electronics technician, and at Teltone as a prototype engineer.
His second and final retirement destination was Lagoon Point on Whidbey Island in Washington state in the early 1990s. These years fulfilled Al and Donna’s retirement dreams.
He and Donna owned several boats together enjoying the salmon fishing and cruising life (under sail, then power) in the Puget Sound, San Juan and Gulf Island waters.
Al is survived by Donna, his loving wife of 65 years; children Karen, Wayne and Scott; and grandchildren John, Elisabeth, Quinton, Isaac and Miles. He was preceded in death by Wayne’s son, Leif.
Al was a loyal husband, father and grandfather who loved his family completely and unconditionally. They love him back, and will miss and remember him always.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Al’s life will be held at a later date.
