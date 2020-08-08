Warrenton
Jan. 31, 1936 — April 1, 2020
Andrew “Andy” Jacob Schindele, 84, passed away peacefully April 1, 2020, at home with his wife, Sue, by his side. He fought a long battle with leukemia, using his great smile and humor to keep himself and those around him upbeat and positive. He was quick to find humor in any situation, he loved people, and made friends wherever he went.
Andy was born in Watkins, Minnesota, on Jan. 31, 1936, to Otto Schindele and Mary Yanish Schindele. He joined the Marine Corps on Feb. 11, 1954, served in Korea from 1954 to 1956, and was honorably discharged Feb. 10, 1957. Andy was a proud Marine.
In 1988, he relocated to the Astoria area from Minnesota. In 1989, he started a successful business, Schindele Decorating, that specialized in wall papering. He also became very active in the community, and was a member of the St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish. He was also active in several local organizations such as the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, the Marine Corps League and the St. Vincent De Paul Society.
He loved the Oregon Coast, and all outdoor activities like clam digging, fishing, hunting, mushroom picking, beachcombing, gardening and bird watching.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue Schindele; his son, John Andrew Schindele; daughter, Pamela Staricha; grandsons, Joshua Schindele and Andrew Sianko; brother, Norbert Schindele; stepdaughters, Shelly Bruney, Cindy Keane and Lisa Moore; and many step-grandsons and granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his stepson, Paul Allen Smith; and four brothers, Joseph, Jacob, Arthur and Alfred Schindele.
He was a wonderful loving husband, dad, granddad and friend. He loved and enjoyed his extended family, attending as many family and high school events as his health permitted. He will be deeply missed by all.
A memorial service will be held on Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1465 Grand Ave. in Astoria. A celebration of life follows the service.
