Astoria
March 17, 1954 — Oct. 24, 2020
Anja Hannele Ranta, 66, of Astoria, died at 6:14 p.m. Oct. 24, 2020, from a battle with cancer.
Anja, daughter of the late Hugo and Elsa Montonen, was born March 17, 1954, in Puumala, Finland. She was married to Jari Ranta in July 1973 at the Puumala Lutheran Church in Finland. In the fall of 1973, she moved to Miami, Florida, with Jari. They moved to Astoria in the summer of 1974.
She is survived by her two children, Mika and Simo. She is also survived by her sister, Paula Reponen, and brother, Pekka Montonen, who reside in Finland, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Pirrko and Arja, and her brother, Ollie.
At an early age she professed a faith in Jesus Christ, and attended the Finnish Evangelical Free Church in Astoria, where she was a dedicated member. She was the secretary, and loved to serve pastries and coffee following the service. She was always willing to help those in need, and enjoyed the time spent with them.
Anja always had a passion for cooking and loved to serve traditional Finnish meals and pastries to anyone who would visit. She was a cook at Clatsop Care Center; she loved her job, and made many close friends there.
She would send Finnish foods with her friends and family when they would visit. For many years, Anja had a booth at the Scandinavian festivals, where she sold piirakka and pulla. In retirement, she had a love of traveling and enjoying new adventures.
A memorial service will be held Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. at the Astoria First Assembly of God, 1775 Seventh St. in Astoria.
Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements.
