Astoria
Sept. 14, 1938 — Jan. 27, 2023
Ann Everton passed away peacefully on Jan. 27. Her loss is felt by many, and she leaves a huge hole in the hearts of those who loved her. It’s hard to put into words the impact she had on those close to her.
Family was the most important thing to Ann, and she devoted her life to selflessly providing the very most of what she never had growing up to her husband, children and grandchildren: unmatched levels of unconditional love, support and generosity. She not only lived an amazing life, but made life amazing for those around her.
Ann was born in Fort Meyers, Florida, on Sept. 14, 1938, to parents Lawrence and Mabel Coffee. She moved often growing up, usually between Coos Bay and Wachula, Florida.
Ann was incredibly bright, and had an impressive memory to the very end. In middle school, the principal asked Ann to attend school in the morning, work in the school’s office keeping attendance and to do office work in the afternoons. During her senior year, Ann moved to Brookings partway through the year, so she wasn’t able to graduate from Coos Bay.
In Brookings, Ann was the queen of the Azalea Festival. She grew up to be a truly special lady who was incredibly loving, caring, kind, thoughtful and supportive, in spite of her challenging upbringing.
It was in Brookings that Ann met the love of her life, Eldon Everton, after he was transferred there for work. After trying to get her attention for a few days, Eldon saw Ann at a party, and stepped in to help when a couple of guys were pressuring her to drink, telling them they should respect her for not wanting to drink, and to leave her alone.
Eldon’s kindness warmed her heart, and the rest is history. They dated in Brookings, and later ended up back in Eldon’s hometown of Grants Pass. Eldon’s parents welcomed Ann into their family as another daughter, and they were all very close.
Eldon and Ann were married on July 18, 1959, in Reno, Nevada. Her father-in-law gave Ann away, and Eldon’s sister was her maid of honor. The best man was Eldon’s longtime friend, Don Jacobson, who remains a close friend to this day. Eldon and Ann were married for 63 years, which was the best possible example of true love and devotion.
Eldon’s work took them to Grants Pass, Roseburg, Newport and finally to Astoria, where they lived for 52 years in the house they built. They lovingly raised three children, Debi, Steve and Cheryl. They had six grandchildren Ann adored: Brandon, Alex, Olivia, Connor, Michael and Evan.
She took time off from work to raise her children, and then started working in the registrar’s office at Clatsop Community College, where she worked until she retired.
After retirement, Ann and Eldon traveled to Europe, Canada and all over the U.S. They often said they were so grateful to have had such incredible travels while they were able to. They were snowbirds, and enjoyed time at their house in Arizona.
Much more intelligent than she gave herself credit for, and with so much to offer, Ann was always willing to help. She was a longtime member of Grace Episcopal Church, and was part of the prayer team there.
She led many 4-H and Brownie groups, and helped run the junior golf program at Astoria Golf & Country Club. She was a member at the Astoria Golf & Country Club for over 50 years. Ann belonged to many organizations, and supported many charities through the years.
She was always a great supporter of her children’s activities, and continued that support with her grandchildren.
Ann held tight to her faith, and was grateful for her blessings. She had many medical challenges, but stayed strong and had tremendous love for family and friends to the very end.
Ann is preceded in death by her father, Lawrence; her mother, Mabel; her sister, Barbara; her Uncle Frank; and her Aunt Maye.
Ann said she had been very blessed, and lived a great life. She is survived by her loving husband, Eldon; her children, Debi Adams, Steve Everton and Cheryl Zuvich (Scott); as well as her grandchildren, Brandon Adams, Alex Holland (Dan), Olivia Everton, Michael Everton, Connor Zuvich and Evan Zuvich; her sister, Lorna Gibbons; and her best friend of over 45 years, Jan Kent.
Ann’s family would like to thank her incredible caregivers for making her final weeks the best they could be with dignity, love, laughter and faith, and for all the support given to the family, as well.
A private service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Episcopal Church in Astoria in memory of Ann.
Her grandson said it best: “Heaven gained an angel, and God will be in the presence of a true lady … the most beautiful inside and out.”