Astoria
Dec. 13, 1925 — March 26, 2022
For 96 years, Ann Hyde graced Earth with her cheerful benevolent hard work, dedication to her family, considerate kindness to all, a joyous sense of humor and faithfulness to God. Ann passed away in her home at Clatsop Retirement Village on March 26, 2022.
Ann led an exemplary long life, enriching all around her. She made delicious meals daily from scratch for her family, and was a full-time homemaker in addition to some work outside the home. She supported her husband, Harry, whole-heartedly in all his work.
Ann filled her daughters’ lives with love, teaching, fun, loving kindness, good morals and work ethic and wonderful memories. Ann is now reaping her considerable rewards in heaven.
Born Anna Henrietta LaChance to Edwin and Alvina LaChance on Dec. 13, 1925, she was known to her natal family and grandchildren by the nickname Tudy, and to her nieces an nephews as Aunt Betty — both names thanks to her older sister Edwina’s influence.
Ann was a proud member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, and relished this native heritage. Ann attended school at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Grand Ronde and Willamina High School.
She met Harry A. Hyde in the shipyards of Portland, and married him on her birthday, in 1947, in Astoria, where they established the Yellow Cab company along with her brother, Harvey, and another partner. Ann was a dispatcher for the cab company.
In her younger days, Ann worked picking hops in the valley near Kaiser. After her two daughters were well into their school years, Ann worked as a waitress for the Koffee Kup.
A parishioner of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Ann was a member of the Altar Society for many years, as well as the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Her life was an example of service to others — always reaching out to help those that she could, right up until the last of her ability to do so.
She was a consummate coupon clipper and shared the results of her shopping skills with the church food bank.
Upon retirement, Ann and Harry enjoyed the winter months in Mexico for some years. Ann enjoyed reading and music of all genres, and grew up singing with her sisters. The sound of her laughter is well remembered, as is her positive outlook on life.
Ann was a marvelous baker, and her pie crust was legendary. One of Ann and Harry’s greatest pleasures was sharing garden produce and baked goods with friends and family.
She was able to drive right up to her last birthday, and was proud to have never received a ticket or been in an accident.
Ann Hyde was preceded in death by her husband, in their 50th year of marriage; and all of her brothers and sisters, Harvey, Harry and Thomas LaChance and Marjorie Scheese, Edwina Hawks and Georgiana Nichols.
She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Hyde (Leska Emerald Adams) and Kathy McCall (Doug); grandchildren, Melissa McCall, Sarah Finn (Andy) and Bryce McCall; great-grandchildren, Kylee Orozco (Anthony), Baylee and Steven McSwain, Andrew and Addison Finn and Juniper and Emmylou McCall; great-great-grandchild, Oliver Orozco; and many nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to those at Clatsop Retirement Village who lovingly cared for Ann over her 16 years there, and most especially in the last month and days of her life.
Services will be held at St. Michael’s in Grand Ronde.