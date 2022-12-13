Born on Nov. 30, 1922, Ann Sophia Maki Hynen had just recently celebrated her 100th birthday. The youngest of seven, Ann was born in the Maki family home in Svensen, and was delivered by a midwife.
A smart cookie, she was eighth grade salutatorian, and Knappa High School valedictorian for the Class of 1940.
Ann and her sisters were also pranksters, frequently playing “possum” (aka pretend fainting) by the side of the road to stop passersby. She likely had her eye on future husband Harold Hynen, an upperclassmen, while Ann attended high school.
She married Harold in 1942, and she was affectionately called “Pigeon” and he was called “Tiger.” They had two children, Roger and Janet.
A woman of deep faith, and a divine soprano singing voice, Ann was a frequently requested soloist for weddings and community events. She was also a member of the George Lockhoven Choir.
A devoted member of her faith community, the Apostolic Lutheran Church in Astoria, Ann also taught Sunday school.
Always remembered for her vibrant smile, Ann worked as the school secretary at Hilda Lahti Elementary School, and then at Knappa High School until she retired in 1985 at the age of 63. Post-retirement, Ann and Harold enjoyed many vacations in early September, when school resumed.
Ann is deeply loved and survived by her children, Janet Aarnio and Roger Hynen (and daughter-in-law, Kathy Hynen); her five grandchildren, Heather Seppa, Liisa Pruzek, Heidi Lasher, Tim Hynen and Tara Aarnio; and 10 great-grandchildren, Elise Seppa, Logan and Lily Pruzek, Bryn and Delaney Lasher, Avery and Brooke Hauck-Hynen and Christopher, Harper and Jake Killgore.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Apostolic Lutheran Church in Astoria, 1012 Irving Ave.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com.
