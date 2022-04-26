Astoria
July 31, 1928 — April 15, 2022
Anna Aurora (Kujala) Olson, most knew her as Peggy, went to be with the Lord on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.
She was born July 31, 1928, in Seneca, Michigan. She was the third born, and second daughter, of Elizabeth and Andrew Kujala.
After moving from upper Michigan in 1943, Peggy graduated from Astoria High School in 1946. She married the love of her life, Eldred Arthur Olson, on Aug. 24, 1946.
They made their home in Astoria, in Eldred’s childhood home, where they had two sons, Lawrence and Kenneth. In 1964, the family moved across the street to her current home.
She is survived by her son, Larry, and his wife, Kathy, their sons, Jeremy and Tyler, and their daughter, Heather. Jeremy’s family consists of his wife, Brittany, son, Gunnar, and daughters, Libby, Hannah, Piper and Scarlett. Tyler’s family consists of his wife, Kat, and daughter, Amelia.
She is also survived by her son, Ken, and his wife, Mary, their son, Jacob, their daughter, Aurora, and son-in-law, Ian; her sisters, Dorothy, Bernice and Esther; and her brother, Donald.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldred; mother, Elizabeth; father, Andrew; brothers, Gordon and Norman; and sister, Evelyn.
Her friends would say she always had a big smile, and a big heart. They would also say she accepted them the way they were, and where they were in their faith, no judgment.
She helped many friends study to become citizens of the U.S., hosted missionaries and was very active in Bethany Free Lutheran Church for more than 50 years.
Peggy began working in the canneries in 1955. She worked in several, like Bumble Bee Seafoods (in Astoria and in Alaska), Astoria Cold Storage Inc., Union Fish Cannery, Point Adams Packing Co. and then Bornstein Seafoods. She worked for Bumble Bee for 26 years. In 1995, she retired from cannery work at 66 years old. When asked about her experience in the canneries, she said that she enjoyed every minute of it.
Besides spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she wrote poems, enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and attending Astoria festivities, including being a part of the United Finnish Kaleva Brotherhood & Sisterhood. Her favorite days included Sunday drives and lunch after church.
She loved and served the Lord with all her heart, for all her days. We who remain grieve the loss of our beloved Peggy, and say well done, good and faithful servant, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
A memorial will be held at Bethany Free Lutheran Church on May 13 at 2:30 p.m. The service may also be livestreamed. More information is to come.
Donations can be made to Bethany Free Lutheran Church, Lower Columbia Hospice or a charity of your choice.