Salem
Sept. 13, 1933 — March 14, 2021
We sadly and regretfully announce the passing of Anna Lee Albertson, of Salem, on March 14, 2021. Her passing was sudden and unexpected. Anna was surrounded by her family and friends, and passed away peacefully.
Our mother Anna was one of the strongest woman to ever walk this Earth, and our family was blessed to have her as the head of the family.
She was born in Snow, Kentucky, on Sept. 13, 1933, the daughter of Daniel Lonzo Stonecipher and Lula Ermon Cooksey.
She married Donald Parris Albertson and together they went on to have five children. Donald and Anna moved with their family to Warrenton in 1963.
She was employed by various fishing canneries — beginning with Astoria Seafood, then 39th Street, Fishhawk Fisheries, and ending with Skipanon Brand Seafoods — in the Warrenton and Astoria area from 1969 to 2016, when she retired at age 83. Anna loved working in the canneries and always reminisced about her work.
Anna was a wonderful and loving mother who gave her all to her family. She had many losses in her life, but kept strong for her family. We will never be able to fill the space left behind by her.
Anna loved music, especially Josh Turner and Marty Stuart, and old-time shows like “Gunsmoke” and “The Waltons.”
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Albertson; son, Parris Albertson; daughter, Elizabeth Albertson; and granddaughters, Crystal Hardy and Tammy Albertson.
She is survived by daughter, Linda Hardy; son-in-law, Roland Hardy; son, William “Chet” Albertson; daughter-in-law, Chris Albertson; and daughter, Mary Albertson. Anna had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart and soul.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time at the Warrenton Community Center.
“When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came, and called my name, and took me by the hand.
“The angel said my place was ready, in heaven far above, and that I’d have to leave behind, all those I dearly love.
“But when I walked through heaven’s gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, and told me ‘welcome home.’
“So when tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we are apart, for every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.”