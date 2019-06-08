Vancouver, Washington
Oct. 20, 1938 — June 1, 2019
Anna Marie Dankanis Lee was born to William and Anna Dankanich on Oct. 20, 1938, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
She graduated from Kensington High School, and received a scholarship to attend the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
Anna had many jobs in her life. She worked as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone, and as a tuna skinner for Bumble Bee in Astoria and Point Adams in Hammond. She filleted fish for New England Fish Co. in Warrenton, and was a production assembler for Hewlett-Packard Co.
Anna owned V-Tran Video for 20 years, and managed Iron Gate and U-Lock-it Storage facilities. Later in life, she was a customer service representative for TDS Telecom, and finally retired at age 70!
Anna met her husband, John F. Lee Jr., on a blind date, and they were married two weeks later in Camden, New Jersey. John was in the Coast Guard, and Anna enjoyed being a military wife and getting to travel the states and Canada.
The couple was stationed in Groton, Connecticut; Marblehead, Massachusetts; Argentia, Newfoundland; Elizabeth City, North Carolina; Millington, Tennessee; St. Petersburg, Florida; Kodiak, Alaska; and Astoria, Oregon, where they retired and went to live in Warrenton.
After their son graduated from high school in 1978, John and Anna moved to Forest Grove, Oregon, before settling down in Vancouver, Washington.
She volunteered for the Civil Air Patrol, Junior Achievement program through Hewlett-Packard and the St. Joe’s Vancouver Sausage Fest, and helped with the St. Vincent de Paul Christmas program. Anna was also a member of the Red Hat Society, Rambling Roses Chapter.
John and Anna purchased a motor home, spent winters in Yuma, Arizona, and traveled the U.S. and Canada. On the last two weeks of their journeys, their granddaughters, Ana and Soreya, would always join them.
Anna loved to travel, and cruised the Panama Canal and Alaskan Passage several times. She enjoyed traveling to Manzanillo and Comala, Colima, Mexico with Cheryle, Ana and Tristan. The climate was perfect for her! She was planning another cruise to Alaska to stop and visit Kodiak with her family.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Carbonetta; her husband; son, John F. Lee III; and great-granddaughter, Bella Sanchez-Diaz.
She is survived by her brother, William Dankanis (Mary); daughters, Cheryle Lee-Salazar (Refugio) and L. Marie Lopez (John); grandchildren, Ana Sanchez-Diaz, Soreya Beltran (Tino), John and Christyna Lee, Emma Lopez, Janelle Novotny and Favi and Karen Salazar; 12 great-grandchildren, Tristan, Maite, Santiago and Perla Sanchez, Tinito, Mario, Ricky, Johnny and Cruz Beltran, Soreya and Jaxon Novotny and Andrea Salazar; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Portland, Oregon. Interment will be in Willamette National Cemetery.
