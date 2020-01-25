Sequim, Washington
June 1931 — Jan. 3, 2020
On the evening of Jan. 3, 2020, Mrs. Anne Mace died suddenly in Sequim, Washington. She was 88 years old, a mother of six, a grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of eight. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Mace, and her granddaughter, Sarah Anne Mace.
Anne was an Astoria High School Class of 1949 graduate. She attended AHS Class of 1949 reunions throughout the decades, up to the 65th event in 2014. To view Anne’s complete obituary, and learn more about her memorial service and celebration of life, visit lewischapel.com/obituaries
Born in La Grande, Oregon, Anne was the adopted daughter of Guy and Erma Barker (Brown), Oregonians who resided in Astoria, Oregon, in the mid-20th century. They lived on Bond Street, above the bustling downtown district where Anne worked as an usher for the Liberty Theatre.
She began drawing and painting as a child in Cove, Oregon, and continued to develop her art skills while living in Astoria. Anne was very involved in high school activities including band, theater (acting and set building) and journalism (yearbook and the school paper, Astor Post).
In 1947, she received a Certificate of Award Honorable Mention for her entry in the “Salute to Astoria Week” essay contest, conducted under the joint auspices of Astoria Public Schools, Astoria Chamber of Commerce and The Oregonian.
When Anne graduated from Astoria High School in 1949, she was named “outstanding history student” and was awarded a scholarship. Additionally, she was one of three Northwest students awarded the Entrance Scholarship 1949-1950 from the Portland Museum Art School, which she attended for one year.
Anne went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Southern Oregon College of Education in Ashland, Oregon. It was there that she met her future husband, Richard Mace. The Maces eventually moved to Poulsbo, Washington, where they raised their family and led rich lives based around family, church, community and volunteerism.
Anne continued to produce art throughout her life.
Although Anne did not return to Astoria to live, she always had a love for the area. Several of her descendants are affiliated with Clatsop County: daughter Katherine Mace; granddaughter Andrea Mace and great-grandson Emelio Tate; and granddaughter Norma Mace and great-grandson Quincy Wilson.
If you have memories or pictures of Anne to share with her family, please contact Katherine at 503-739-2088.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.