Warrenton
April 22, 1938 — Aug. 10, 2022
On Aug. 10, 2022, Anne Irene Rohner, of Warrenton, passed away at Providence Seaside Hospital.
She was born in Hood River to Erma Altha Thompson and Gerald LaVerne Taylor on April 22, 1938.
Anne went to Portland State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in history and political science. She later went on to study special education.
Anne was a grade school teacher, working in her own classroom, as well as working as a substitute teacher. Later, she worked with adults and children with special needs.
In her retirement years, she volunteered with Senior Corps and became a Foster Grandparent, mentoring and tutoring children at North Coast Christian School in Warrenton.
Anne could read a mile a minute, loved singing, opera and was an avid crochet artist who could crochet without a pattern.
Anne was married to John Rohner. They later divorced, but remained lifelong friends.
Anne was preceded in death by her mom and dad; two sisters, Phyllis and Helen; two brothers, Wayne and Tom; and ex-husband, John Rohner.
She is survived by three sisters, Norma, Retha and Joyce; two brothers, Ed and Ray; six children, Gerri Myers, of Arkansas; Mindy Murdoch, of Woodburn; Leonard Rohner and Jan Baasch, of Woodburn; Ben Rohner, of Portland; Joni Rohner, of Vancouver, Washington; and Mary Rohner, of Warrenton; and five grandsons, five granddaughters and eight great-grandkids.
Momma: I promise with all my heart to have fun on Earth in this life until we meet again; you’re in our hearts forever.
