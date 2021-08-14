Portland
May 31, 1921 — July 25, 2021
On July 25, 2021, Anne Murray Barbey passed away in her home in Portland, just two months after celebrating her 100th birthday. She was surrounded by family and close friends, holding court like only Anne knew how.
Anne was born in Tacoma, Washington, on May 31, 1921, to her parents, Lowell Thomas Murray and Helen Bailey Murray. She attended the Annie Wright School in Tacoma from kindergarten through high school, graduating in 1938. She graduated from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, in 1942, with majors in economics and sociology.
After graduation, Anne returned home to Tacoma and worked for her father at the West Fork Timber Co. until the end of World War II.
When she wasn’t working, Anne was starring in plays at the Lakewood Theater and the USO at Fort Lewis, playing the lead in “You Can’t Take It With You,” serving on the board of the Junior League and becoming women’s club champion of the Tacoma Country & Golf Club in 1944 and 1946.
In 1947, Anne married Graham John Barbey, who was serving at Fort Lewis, and moved to Astoria, leaving a life of golf, tennis and water skiing behind. Anne loved Astoria, and immediately again went to work.
While raising their two daughters, Anita Barbey and Helena Barbey Lankton, she was appointed by Gov. Paul Patterson to the Clatsop County Welfare Commission, and served for over 20 years.
She was a board member, and held leadership positions, in the Clatsop County Red Cross, League of Women Voters and the United Way. Anne was a Girl Scouts leader for her daughters’ troops and taught Sunday school, becoming the first woman appointed to the vestry at Grace Episcopal Church.
Anne received the Chamber of Commerce First Citizen Award, as well the George Award for outstanding community service. She also became very active in the women’s group at the Astoria Golf & Country Club and was Ladies Champion for a three-year run. Anne was a serial contestant in the annual Oregon Coast Invitational golf tournament right up into her 90s, when she won her last match at the age of 93.
Missing the joy of the theater, she became active in several Rotary shows in Astoria, and played the lead in “The Women” in the Gearhart and Salishan theaters.
Moving to Portland shortly after her husband, Graham Barbey, sold Barbey Packing Corp. in 1974, a highly successful salmon packing operation, she jumped right in again, serving on the board, and then as chairwoman, of the Women of Good Samaritan Hospital, served on the Good Samaritan Hospital Board, and later the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, receiving the prestigious Wistar Morris Award in 2009.
She was a valued member of the Colonial Dames of Oregon, becoming the Oregon Regent of Gunston Hall, home of George Mason, father of the Bill of Rights, for 12 years, including a term as chairwoman, while making time to get serious about bridge and golf at the Waverley Country Club.
After moving to Portland, the family began to spend more time in Palm Springs, California, at Smoke Tree Ranch, which became the beloved family gathering place, where both Anne and Graham became quite active.
Graham served on the board and then became president, while Anne served on the board, and then for many years as membership chairwoman. Thunderbird Country Club became Anne’s new golf challenge, winning many matches and prizes over the years, and adored by all.
But even more impressive than Anne’s achievements was Anne, the person. Anne was a woman of considerable talents, born in an era that didn’t always know what to do with talented women.
While she found outlets in social work, philanthropy, sports and the theater, her best outlet was the time she spent modeling a life well-lived for her family, including her daughters and grandchildren, Graham Coover, Gary Coover and Allie Barbey.
Anne was at her best when surrounded by family and friends, Manhattan in hand, and telling stories about the way things were, while marveling as others shared the ways things had become. Ever the adventurer, Anne led the charge in taking her kids and grandkids on thrilling adventures through Europe and Kenya, with photos of Anne and the family in the Maasai Mara to be passed down for generations.
Anne was an incredible daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and even great-grandmother, with ample space in her heart, a smile and a story for anyone who wanted to stop by and listen.
For Anne’s 100th birthday, she dressed in her best, held court over cocktails, and made every last one of her family and friends in attendance feel special for sharing that time together. While Anne has made her final exit (stage left, of course), she leaves behind a legacy of generosity of spirit, love and laughter.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Graham J. Barbey, and is survived by her daughters, Anita Barbey (Todd Liebow) and Helena Lankton (Milt Lankton); three grandchildren, Graham Coover (Kelly), Gary Coover (Ayelet) and Allison Barbey; three step-grandsons, Steve Lankton, David Lankton and Michael Lankton (Brenda Lee); and five great-grandchildren, Mika, Duncan, Edan and Duke Coover and Nicole Lankton.
A celebration of life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral on Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Annie Wright Schools in Tacoma (aw.org), the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria (crmm.org) or the Good Samaritan Foundation and Women of Good Samaritan Fund in Portland (legacyhealthgiving.org).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.