Born Jan. 3, 1941, to Julius and Alice Tedder, Annette Nemecek was raised in Hallsboro, North Carolina. She attended high school there, graduating in 1959.
Afterwards, she studied nursing at Southeastern General Hospital in Lumberton, North Carolina, and went on to be a registered nurse at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.
A few years later, she met and married Eugene Nemecek of California. They lived in California, North Carolina and Panama before settling into a new life in Astoria in 1976 to raise their two sons, Jeffrey and Mark.
Annette moved to Salem in 1989, then retired in 2004. She became a snowbird — wintering in Arizona — until 2011, when she returned full time to the Pacific Northwest. Annette moved a final time in 2017 to Beaverton, to remain near family.
Annette spent 15 years in Astoria and Salem working as a realtor and mortgage broker before returning to nursing. She found working as a nurse to be extremely gratifying, as she was a caregiver at heart.
She led an active social life, was obsessed with frogs, chocolate and anything Christmas-related, enjoyed bird watching, playing the piano, singing, touring the Pacific Northwest and visiting with family.
She passed peacefully in the early morning of Sept. 28, in Beaverton, with family by her side. She was 81 years old.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Alice Tedder; sister, Gladys Palmer; brothers, Malcolm and Robert Tedder; and former husband, Eugene Nemecek.
Surviving her is her son, Jeffrey Nemecek, and his children, Alexandria and Mason, of Thousand Oaks, California; son, Mark Nemecek, and his wife, Kristen Merrill, of Portland; sister, Nancy Quincy, of Southport, North Carolina; brother, Fred Tedder, of Hallsboro; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at noon, on Nov. 12, at the Hallsboro Baptist Church in Hallsboro.
