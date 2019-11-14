Astoria
Oct. 12, 1950 — Oct. 31, 2019
Annie E. Oliver was born Oct. 12, 1950, in Oakland, California, to Ernest Atkinson and Betty (Atkinson) Borneman. She passed away on Oct. 31, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Annie grew up in the San Francisco Bay area where she was very active in sports and coaching. She graduated from Antioch High School and the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California. In 1982 she married her husband Jerry Oliver and they moved from their home in Antioch, California, to Astoria in 1985, where they have resided since.
In Astoria, Annie was well known for her activism and volunteer endeavors. She helped to lead a group of citizens known as the “Tree Musketeers” in convincing city officials not to log Astoria’s urban forest. She served as a valued member of Astoria’s Planning and Traffic Safety committees for almost 20 years. As a member of these committees, she helped oversee a period of rapid growth and significant change particularly along Astoria’s waterfront area.
In 1993 she aided Clatsop County’s Animal Shelter in the care of over 120 dogs, cats and other small animals brought into Clatsop County in a dilapidated old school bus by an animal hoarder. Annie remained a volunteer at the shelter helping at the front counter and assisting with the care and adoption processes of dogs and cats coming into the shelter’s care. She volunteered in this position for about the next 12 years.
For several years, her “Ask Annie” column in the local “Bow-Wow!” newsletter was a help to readers looking to solve their dog’s behavioral problems. Her gentle and positive reinforcement approaches to dog obedience training was enjoyed and followed successfully by many.
During the last few years she enjoyed watching and photographing the local eagle population as well as following and supporting the “Decorah Eagles” online webcam. Annie developed many close friendships with a great number of her fellow online eagle watchers as evidenced by the wonderful support these friends from around the country have afforded her husband Jerry during these very difficult times.
Annie leaves behind her loving husband Jerry, stepdaughter Janey, and stepson Jerry Jr.; her sisters-in-law Marla Oliver and Sandra Oliver; her brother Ernie Atkinson and sister-in-law Judy Atkinson; five grand children and four great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews with a total of 15 children. She will be missed by a great number of friends and animal lovers from across the country!
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public memorial. A private family gathering is planned.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in her name might consider the Clatsop Animal Assistance, the Raptor Resource Project or a charity of one’s choosing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.