Seaside
July 10, 1920 — Feb. 24, 2020
Ansell Franklin “Morey” Morehouse, aged 99 years, 7 months and 14 days, passed away Feb. 24, 2020, at Forest Grove Rehabilitation and Care Center. He was a longtime Seaside resident.
Born in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on July 10, 1920, he was the son of the late Bernard and Isabell (Parson) Morehouse, and husband of the late Beverly “Sandy” (Butler) Morehouse.
He was a graduate of Gloucester High School, the Addison Gilbert Hospital School of Nursing and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. His high school years were interrupted by service in the Civilian Conservation Corps. Following graduation from nursing school, he served in the Merchant Marines and the Navy.
He was employed at Roehm’s Furniture for 38 years. He was a member of American Legion Post 99, where he served as post commander, helped in the construction of the current building and called bingo for 50 years. He was also a volunteer fireman in Seaside.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy, and son, Rick. He will be fondly remembered by his personal assistant, Judy Pesonen, several special friends spanning three generations and many residents of Seaside.
The ashes of Morey and his beloved Sandy will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at American Legion Post 99 after the COVID-19 virus restrictions have been lifted.
Memorial contributions to American Legion Post 99 or Seaside Fire & Rescue are suggested.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements.
