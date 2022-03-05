Anthony “Hank” Qualin set sail for his final journey Feb. 19, 2022, in Gearhart, surrounded by his family.
Qualin was the seventh and only surviving child born to Mary and Joaquin Qualin on Oct. 20, 1927, in Gloucester, Massachusetts.
The family relocated to San Diego, where Anthony joined the family in the fishing trade at age 12.
In September 1951, he married Juanita Meyers. They had three daughters, Pamela Morimoto, Juanita (Jay) DeHaan and Earlla Michaelson-Qualin. The family moved to Oregon in the mid-1960s.
Eventually he followed the fishing industry to Alaska, and retired in the late 1980s. He settled into enjoying his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Qualin was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita; his son, Thomas Ralph Qualin; and a son-in-law, Kunio Morimoto.
He is survived by his daughters, Yvonne (Lee) Harvell, Pamela Morimoto, Jay DeHaan and Earlla Michaelson-Qualin; his eight grandchildren, Diana Morimoto, Michael Harvell, Toni (Mike) Pomeroy, Timothy (Summer) Michaelson, Brenda (Andreas) Avalos, Tonya Duncan, Alex Cabalona and Heather (Peter) Kleinau.
He had numerous great-grandchildren, Sean Pomeroy, Hunter (Bryn) Michaelson, Gage Michaelson and Levi Qualin, and six additional great-grandchildren residing in the Dayton area. He had the pleasure of welcoming three great-great-grandchildren into the world, as well, Harper Michaelson and two additional, also residing in the Dayton area.
Qualin is also survived by special family and friends, including Tim A. Michaelson, along with many grand-pets and great-grand pets.
It is with grateful hearts that his family was blessed to be part of the five generations that he loved so fiercely.
A funeral will be held on April 2 at 1 p.m. at the Seaside Elks Lodge. Following the service, there will be a potluck.
Interment will be held privately at a future date.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the scholarship foundation, in care of the Gateway Masonic Lodge No. 175 in Warrenton, or the Elks Lodge No. 1748 in Seaside.
