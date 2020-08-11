Warrenton
Aug. 25, 1961 — July 28, 2020
Antone “Tony” Ernest Spath died July 28, 2020, in Warrenton, Oregon.
Tony was born on Aug. 25, 1961, in Tacoma, Washington, the son of Dick and Janice (Evers) Spath. The family moved to Washington County and then to Warrenton when Tony was 11.
After graduating from Warrenton High School in 1979, Tony worked at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria for eight years. He earned multiple certifications, and then worked as a welder/machinist for Nygaard Logging/Warrenton Fiber, Lektro and K Manufacturing, where he was employed at the time of his death.
He married Cindy Nelson, and they had a daughter, Tonya. They divorced. He later married Julie Jackson, and they had a son, Andy. They later divorced.
Tonya and Andy describe their dad at his happiest while duck or deer hunting or fishing with his kids, family, friends and dog, locally or in Eastern Oregon. Or, when playing basketball with his kids.
Tonya remembers she was always daddy’s little girl. Her dad was nurturing, kind and patient, got her “high and tight pony” on point and taught her how to skin a deer at age 5.
Andy’s fondest memories are of those hunting trips with his dad and good friends, and of watching NBA basketball games together.
Tony’s friends, family and colleagues speak of his loving personality, his amazing welding skills and his ability to create the most beautiful traditional bows and arrows from unique and creative materials. On one bow and arrow he made for a close friend, he cleverly affixed the skin of a sturgeon he and that same friend caught in the Columbia River.
Tony is survived by his daughter, Tonya Spath, of Hillsboro, Oregon, and his son, Andy Spath, of Grand Cooley, Washington. His mother, Janice Spath, lives in Beaverton, Oregon.
Siblings are Debbie (Brad) Stomp, of Beaverton, Richie (Navy) Spath, of Scappoose, Oregon, and Curt (Ratany) Spath, of Beaverton; and nieces and nephews are Nicole Gallien, of Boise, Idaho, Mike Stomp, of Beaverton, Timothy and Stephanie Spath, of Scappoose, and Camden Spath, of Beaverton.
His father, Dick Spath, preceded him in death.
A private memorial will be held in August.
To help defray expenses, donations can be made at U.S. Bank in memory and in honor of the Tony Spath family, under the name Tonya Spath.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.