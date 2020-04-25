McMinnville
June 3, 1927 — April 13, 2020
Ardith Marrion (Crook) Schmauder, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020.
Ardith was born in Kickapoo Valley, Wisconsin, on June 3, 1927. She was the third child of the late Christance (Jacobson) Gamerdinger and Otto Crook. She was the sister of Catherine (Crook) Neustadter. She was preceded in death by siblings Russell Crook, Irene (Crook) Abbott, Rachel Best, Donald Crook and William Crook.
Ardith graduated from Camp Douglas High School in Wisconsin in 1945, where she was valedictorian of her class and a cheerleader for her school.
In 1949, Ardith married Rodney Ness, of Duran, Wisconsin, and became a Navy wife for 20 years. Together they had four sons and three daughters. After Rodney’s passing in 1975, Ardith met and married Carl Schmauder of Lincoln City, Oregon, in 1977. Later they moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where they would live out the remainder of their life together. Carl passed away in March this year.
Ardith found working in her yard relaxing and took great pride in it, where she loved to “walk the yard!” She was unable to keep her feet from moving whenever she heard the music calling her, and she loved to dance. Ardith also liked traveling, shopping, sewing and baking, and had many hobbies. She was an incredibly artistic lady. She always made time to spend with her many grandchildren, whom she deeply enjoyed.
She was a wonderful loving mother to seven children and two stepchildren, Mark Ness, Luana (Ness) Gantenbein, Marshall Ness, Sigrid (Ness) Hart, Robert Ness, Phillip Schmauder and Patricia Schmauder and the late Michael Ness and Christance (Ness) Owen; and an adored grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Ardith was a true matriarch of the family; a caring and loving person, with a wonderful sense of humor. She was greatly respected and loved. There is, and will forever be, a great void in her family, and she truly will be missed.
To leave condolences, visit macyandson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.