Seaside
1929 — 2021
Arlen “Bunny” Romaine Gassner passed away Feb. 1, 2021, in his home, of natural causes. He was 92.
Bunny was born in 1929, in Garibaldi, to Eva Patterson and Clayton Salikie. He was later adopted by his stepfather, Fritz Gassner.
He started his career in the woods as a logger, and later became a truck driver.
He loved life, and lived it to the fullest. He always had a story about work, friends and family, or his memories of racing cars at Clatsop Speedway, where he was known as Bronco Bunny.
He was also very proud of his Hawaiian and Native American Heritage. He was a member of the Quinault Indian Nation.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joy Gassner; daughter, Leslie Kallunki (John); son, Hollis Gassner; daughter, Arlayne Hoff (John); sons, David Gassner (Leta) and Tracy Gassner (Ronda); daughter-in-law, Marie Gassner; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by sons, Shane Gassner and Frank Shepherd; brother, Clayton Salikie; and sister, Lillian Shefler.
A special thank you to the Quinault Indian Nation for covering all of the funeral expenses.
There will be no service due to COVID-19. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements.